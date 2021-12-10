Contrasting Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Brixmor Property Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondRock Hospitality $299.49 million 6.54 -$394.38 million ($1.98) -4.70 Brixmor Property Group $1.05 billion 6.74 $121.17 million $0.71 33.66

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than DiamondRock Hospitality. DiamondRock Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brixmor Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Brixmor Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondRock Hospitality -91.48% -25.28% -13.44% Brixmor Property Group 18.94% 7.94% 2.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and Brixmor Property Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondRock Hospitality 0 4 4 0 2.50 Brixmor Property Group 0 10 5 0 2.33

DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.37%. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus price target of $23.97, suggesting a potential upside of 0.24%. Given DiamondRock Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DiamondRock Hospitality is more favorable than Brixmor Property Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. The company was founded by Mark W. Brugger, William W. McCarten, and John L. Williams in 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc. operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

