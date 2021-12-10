Contrasting LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) & Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and LiveOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruth’s Hospitality Group $277.75 million 2.39 -$25.29 million $0.86 22.45 LiveOne $65.23 million 2.02 -$41.82 million ($0.63) -2.63

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ruth’s Hospitality Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ruth’s Hospitality Group and LiveOne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 1 3 1 3.00 LiveOne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus price target of $26.75, indicating a potential upside of 38.53%. Given Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ruth’s Hospitality Group is more favorable than LiveOne.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.2% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of LiveOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of LiveOne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveOne has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and LiveOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruth’s Hospitality Group 7.87% 24.51% 5.70% LiveOne -46.98% -579.74% -52.80%

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats LiveOne on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand. The Franchise Operations segment includes franchisee-owned Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants. The company was founded by Ruth Fertel in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The Company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

