Contrasting Touchpoint Group (TGHI) & Its Peers

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS: TGHI) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Touchpoint Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Touchpoint Group alerts:

52.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Touchpoint Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Touchpoint Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Touchpoint Group Competitors 189 712 1237 44 2.52

As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 4.84%. Given Touchpoint Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Touchpoint Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Touchpoint Group has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchpoint Group’s competitors have a beta of 3.86, indicating that their average stock price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Touchpoint Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchpoint Group N/A N/A -214.36% Touchpoint Group Competitors -32.26% -22.90% -4.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Touchpoint Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Touchpoint Group $170,000.00 -$3.55 million -0.32 Touchpoint Group Competitors $695.62 million $11.16 million 38.61

Touchpoint Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Touchpoint Group. Touchpoint Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Touchpoint Group competitors beat Touchpoint Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Touchpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.