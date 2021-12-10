Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after buying an additional 1,170,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after buying an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after buying an additional 1,362,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,149,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,759,535,000 after purchasing an additional 678,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.09. 193,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,236,471. The stock has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.18. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $97.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.62.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

