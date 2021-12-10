Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial accounts for approximately 0.9% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 33.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,918,000 after buying an additional 463,275 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

NYSE PRU traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $106.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.08 and its 200 day moving average is $105.47. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $115.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.