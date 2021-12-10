Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 5,378 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 1.2% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 29,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $69.88. 182,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,224,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $87.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

