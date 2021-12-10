Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.40. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

