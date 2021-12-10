Convergence Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.4% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $14,101,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $12.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.73. 1,194,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,224,029. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.04 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.55. The company has a market cap of $278.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

