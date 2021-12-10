Convex Finance (CVX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.34 Million

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 10th. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $17.34 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for $26.12 or 0.00054730 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00054537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.01 or 0.08323502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00082498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00058513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,768.35 or 1.00075291 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 77,642,106 coins and its circulating supply is 40,703,526 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.