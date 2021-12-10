Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) rose 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.02 and last traded at $17.87. Approximately 6,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 670,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.75 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $487,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,341 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $132,463.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,631.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,194 shares of company stock worth $1,612,971. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $862,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,091,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 139.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 57,737 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $510,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

