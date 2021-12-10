Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Purchases $25,680.00 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director James F. Crowley bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $25,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CMT traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 42,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.14 million, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $17.35.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter.
About Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
