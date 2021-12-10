Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Purchases $25,680.00 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director James F. Crowley bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $25,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CMT traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 42,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.14 million, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $17.35.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 243.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. 43.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

