CorionX Hits Market Capitalization of $444,273.26 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last week, CorionX has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. CorionX has a market capitalization of $444,273.26 and $50,893.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CorionX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CorionX alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00040324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.56 or 0.00210586 BTC.

CorionX Profile

CorionX (CRYPTO:CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,855,295 coins. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CorionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CorionX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.