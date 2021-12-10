Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,818 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,225 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 2.8% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of FedEx worth $47,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2,912.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.23. 15,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Citigroup lowered their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.59.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

