Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,129 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 5.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $86,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,001 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 735,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,633,000 after purchasing an additional 277,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,007 shares of company stock worth $4,039,287. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $59.54 on Friday, reaching $642.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,273. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $398.28 and a fifty-two week high of $593.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $536.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.04. The company has a market capitalization of $264.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.89.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.