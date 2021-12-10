Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $29.95 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 421,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,949,000. Micron Technology accounts for 1.7% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 78.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 173.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.21. The stock had a trading volume of 416,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,526,396. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.94.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

