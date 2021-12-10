Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.27. The company had a trading volume of 22,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,158. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The firm has a market cap of $181.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.52.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

