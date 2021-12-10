Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 45,276 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,276 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises about 3.2% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of CBRE Group worth $54,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in CBRE Group by 196.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in CBRE Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,583. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $107.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day moving average is $94.98.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

