Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 66,848 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,848 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 2.3% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $40,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,341,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,186,355,000 after purchasing an additional 676,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,145,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,157,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,957,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,395,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,473,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,902,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,325 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $57.04. The company had a trading volume of 138,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,085,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.