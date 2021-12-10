Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.17. 74,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,814,171. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $124.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.13 and a 200-day moving average of $114.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

