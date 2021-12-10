Cornichon (CORN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,366.00

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last week, Cornichon has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $5,366.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cornichon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0931 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00056485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,953.72 or 0.08256401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00084147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,931.15 or 1.00092753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 16,033,457 coins and its circulating supply is 15,791,609 coins. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

