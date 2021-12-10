Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $555.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.38.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $26.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $550.71. 148,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,495. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $499.50 and its 200 day moving average is $449.76. The stock has a market cap of $243.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $560.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Amundi acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

