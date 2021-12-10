Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 44,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,212,495 shares.The stock last traded at $544.24 and had previously closed at $524.33.

The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

A number of analysts recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after buying an additional 473,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after buying an additional 462,397 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $240.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $499.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.76.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

