Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.97) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 470 ($6.23). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSP. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 585 ($7.76) to GBX 520 ($6.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.37) to GBX 510 ($6.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.43) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 534 ($7.08).

Shares of Countryside Properties stock opened at GBX 457.60 ($6.07) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 472.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 501.54. Countryside Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 392.80 ($5.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 579.50 ($7.68).

In other news, insider John W. Martin acquired 47,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.58) per share, with a total value of £199,920.27 ($265,111.09).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

