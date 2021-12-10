Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.38 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will announce sales of $185.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $184.91 million to $185.86 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $178.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $737.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $737.00 million to $737.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $746.35 million, with estimates ranging from $743.38 million to $749.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUZ. Barclays began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 386,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,548,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 334,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,696,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,311,000 after purchasing an additional 273,448 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.51. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.22%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

