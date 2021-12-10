Covalent Price Tops $0.62 (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last week, Covalent has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $30.87 million and $4.55 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001308 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00056569 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,903.59 or 0.08215848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00085217 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,600.78 or 1.00184881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00056796 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

