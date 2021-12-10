Cowen Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $115.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Cowen from $96.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.85.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $103.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day moving average is $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $59.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Oracle by 9.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6.1% in the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

