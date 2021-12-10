Craig Hallum Increases Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $80.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $68.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s previous close. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ACLS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $69.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $75,952.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 35.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 184,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 84.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 87,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.