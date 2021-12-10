Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.27. Creative Learning shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 512,373 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

Creative Learning Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLCN)

Creative Learning Corp. offers educational and enrichment programs to children through its franchisees. The firm provides programs designed to enhance students problem solving and critical thinking skills. It offers Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios franchises. The company was founded by Michelle Cote on March 8, 2006 and is headquartered in St.

