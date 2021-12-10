Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Shares Down 1.7%

Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF)’s share price traded down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. 238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79.

Creative Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CREAF)

Creative Technology Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of digitised sound and video boards, computers and related multimedia, and personal digital entertainment products. Its products include super X-Fi, sound blasters, speakers, head phones and work solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Europe.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Creative Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.