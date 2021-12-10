CREDIT Hits Market Cap of $15,506.77 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 10th. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded up 64.8% against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a market cap of $15,506.77 and $5,629.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 52.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

