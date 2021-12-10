Credit Suisse Group Increases Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $379.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $367.00 to $379.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

MTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.50.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $336.12 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $261.41 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $345.16 and its 200 day moving average is $324.15.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.22. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.63) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

