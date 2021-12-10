Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY)

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

GASNY opened at $5.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $5.67.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

