Credit Suisse Group Raises WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Price Target to $19.00

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.04% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.
Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $23.92.
In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $401,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 430.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,560,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after buying an additional 1,266,005 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth about $13,982,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth about $8,633,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth about $8,390,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 853.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.
WideOpenWest Company Profile
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
