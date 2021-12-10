Critical Review: DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) vs. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

21.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DATATRAK International and Mullen Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.16 million 3.30 -$90,000.00 ($0.01) -974.03 Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 0.53 -$5.94 million ($0.66) -9.71

DATATRAK International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mullen Automotive. DATATRAK International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mullen Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DATATRAK International and Mullen Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International -0.09% -0.47% -0.09% Mullen Automotive -2.88% -48.77% -7.33%

Summary

DATATRAK International beats Mullen Automotive on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Inc. operates as an electric car company. It develops electric vehicles and energy solutions. The company was founded by David Michery in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

