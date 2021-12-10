CROAT (CROAT) Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 10th. CROAT has a market capitalization of $347,136.06 and approximately $541.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CROAT has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 90,444,232 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

