Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,119 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,009,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 552,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $92.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.05 and its 200 day moving average is $92.16. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.728 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

