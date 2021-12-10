Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Bio-Techne by 101.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total transaction of $434,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,143 shares of company stock worth $14,723,399 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

TECH stock opened at $470.20 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $297.90 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

