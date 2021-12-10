Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $672.00 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $683.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $638.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $601.36. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

