Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,733,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,397,000 after buying an additional 100,298 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD opened at $312.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 96.35, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.41 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.62.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.80.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

