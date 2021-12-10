Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,642 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $27,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 315.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 102,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 77,508 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CCI opened at $189.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.88. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on CCI. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

