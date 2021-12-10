Crown (CRW) Price Down 18.3% This Week

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Crown has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. Crown has a market cap of $1.32 million and $2,423.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,596.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.18 or 0.00943726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00276468 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00029284 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003214 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,591,754 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

