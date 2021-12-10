Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Holdings Raised by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,630,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,984,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 1,549.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,123,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,933 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,271,000 after purchasing an additional 663,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 692,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,820,000 after purchasing an additional 604,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.

NYSE:CCK opened at $103.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.65 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.70.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

