Crust Trading 25.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010188 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00145800 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $294.78 or 0.00609496 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

