CryptEx Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for $11.09 or 0.00022909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptEx has a total market cap of $942,475.36 and $2,392.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,869.32 or 0.98902580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048798 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00034934 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.59 or 0.00730558 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

