Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,177.00

Crypto Kombat (CURRENCY:KOMBAT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Crypto Kombat has a market cap of $212,860.79 and $1,177.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypto Kombat has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One Crypto Kombat coin can currently be bought for $21.06 or 0.00044029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Kombat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00054571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.40 or 0.08286127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00084423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,684.00 or 0.99691070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00056825 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002763 BTC.

About Crypto Kombat

Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crypto Kombat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Kombat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Kombat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Kombat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Kombat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Kombat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.