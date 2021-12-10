Crypto Sports (CSPN) Achieves Market Cap of $157,106.57

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $157,106.57 and approximately $353.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.0574 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

