CryptoEnergy Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week (CNRG)

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last seven days, CryptoEnergy has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoEnergy coin can currently be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00002405 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoEnergy has a total market cap of $31,871.47 and approximately $13.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoEnergy alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00039067 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.28 or 0.00205463 BTC.

CryptoEnergy Coin Profile

CNRG is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. CryptoEnergy’s official website is cryptoenergy.io/en . CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

CryptoEnergy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoEnergy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoEnergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoEnergy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.