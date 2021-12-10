Crypton Hits 1-Day Volume of $12,937.00 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Crypton has a total market capitalization of $7.84 million and $12,937.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00003055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypton has traded 56.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00056483 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

CRP is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 5,342,647 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

