CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $1,368.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.27 or 0.00168558 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003065 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00020560 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.21 or 0.00535570 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00059463 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

