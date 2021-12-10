CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 188.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,884 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.27%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

